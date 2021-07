When I wrote “Jesus Is Dead”, alone at the piano, it had an immediate kind of resonance to it, and a strong visual/cinema kind of feel, even before we put this rather grandiose arrangement on it. As such, I think it lends itself to a music video rather well. It also very much is a sonic and in some ways, conceptual outlier on the album. It leads off the album, which again, suggests very little of what is to come, almost the contrary. This is an album about my past and my hometown, very personal and pastoral. We shot this video in New York City, on Halloween, wearing a bunch of crazy masks– I enjoy this contrast.