Shooting in Grand Junction Leaves One Injured
Authorities have reported a shooting earlier today, Wednesday, June 23rd just after 10 a.m. in the Grand Junction suburb of Orchard Mesa.mix1043fm.com
Authorities have reported a shooting earlier today, Wednesday, June 23rd just after 10 a.m. in the Grand Junction suburb of Orchard Mesa.mix1043fm.com
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.