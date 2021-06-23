Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Shooting in Grand Junction Leaves One Injured

By Nate Wilde
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 8 days ago
Authorities have reported a shooting earlier today, Wednesday, June 23rd just after 10 a.m. in the Grand Junction suburb of Orchard Mesa.

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

