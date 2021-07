You are not meant to endure cancer alone. CanCare is a mighty community of survivors who lift up and inspire cancer patients and caregivers through one-on-one support, empathy, and hope to ensure no one endures cancer alone. With over 700+ trained volunteers who have survived cancer, they want to help you do the same for yourself – or a loved one! Whether you need encouragement or want to give it, CanCare is the place for you. Support is available over the phone, via text, email and in person – one time or on an ongoing basis.