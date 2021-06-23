Cancel
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS OFFICERS

Fredericksburg Standard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Council 9765 recently installed new officers for the 2021-2022 year. Pictured from left are, first row, Larry Werts, recorder; Larry Svatek, trustee; Paul Fovel, chancellor; Paul White, advocate; Fernando Muñoz, trustee; Garrett Grobe, guard; Mike Eilers, treasurer; Jason Pesek, guard; back row, Deacon Marty Robertson; Gerald Watson, financial secretary; Wesley Crenwelge, Deputy Grand Knight; Matthew Fisher, Grand Knight; and Dennis Hannemann, warden. The big event for the council this year is Bestfest, a sausage festival the third weekend in October. “We really missed Bestfest last year, but we are looking forward to it this year,” Fisher said. “It is a lot of work, but it brings our council together.” The council has been able to give out over $55,000 in charitable donations. — Submitted photo.

