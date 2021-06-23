KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS OFFICERS

The Weirton Council of the Knights of Columbus No. 3734 recently donated $533.80 to the Hancock County Sheltered Workshop to be used for social events for their employees. The money was raised by council members handing out tootsie rolls at various locations and collecting donations. The Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities frequently has been referred to as the “Tootsie Roll Drive.” It is a popular and successful annual fundraiser conducted by Knights of Columbus councils, a spokesman explained. The campaign, which stretches back decades, is about more than just candy — it’s about serving those with intellectual and physical disabilities, the spokesman noted. Councils’ participation in this campaign as well as many other fundraising endeavors last year contributed to the $185 million generated and the ore than 75 million hours volunteered last year in helping various causes throughout the United States. From left are Kevin Davis, grand knight; Michael Veltri, deputy grand knight; Michael Hagg, director of the Hancock County Sheltered Workshop; and Larry DeRosa, a Knights of Columbus member.