House Dems propose package of bills aimed at Michigan teacher shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan House Democrats have introduced a package of bills designed to deal with the state’s ongoing teacher shortage. State Rep. Darrin Camilleri and thirteen other Democratic representatives in the House introduced on Wednesday a package of bills that would improve teacher benefits, training and more. The legislation is called the Respecting Educators package, and it includes nearly 20 bills that cover a range of issues relating to teachers, from improving teacher health benefits to creating new pipelines for public school teachers.www.wilx.com