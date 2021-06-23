Barn cat art exhibit opens July 2

Hill Country artist Nan Henke is bringing attention to the benefits of taking care of barn cats with the help of her watercolor, acrylic and digital artwork. Henke knows from living on a ranch that barn cats are an important member of the animal community and they deserve to be treated with kindness. She said she wants to help the cats gain recognition and receive the help they need to make them healthier. She said without the help of those cats, ranches couldn’t run as well.