Lufkin awarded Mainely Character Scholarship
PORTLAND, Maine — Serena Lufkin, Hodgdon Middle/High School Class of 2021, was awarded a Mainely Character Scholarship for $5,000. This is the largest amount of 14 statewide awards. Mainely Character Scholarships are awarded annually to Maine high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary concern for others, responsibility, integrity and courage. Lufkin was selected from 375 scholarship applicants statewide; her scholarship is sponsored by 100+ Women Who Care.