IOC Launches #StrongerTogether Campaign To Celebrate Olympic Heroes

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is good reason to be extremely concerned that the International Olympics Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government are not suitably prepared to conduct the 2020 Olympics safely. The final version of the IOC’s Playbook for Athletes and Officials was just released. Like previous versions of the playbook, it does not recognize aerosol inhalation that is now understood to be an important — if not the most important — mode of transmission for SARS-CoV-2.