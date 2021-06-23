Cancel
IOC Launches #StrongerTogether Campaign To Celebrate Olympic Heroes

By KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The IOC released a special video on Wednesday afternoon that launched the #StrongerTogether campaign that celebrates Olympic heroes. The #StrongerTogether campaign delivers a message of hope and solidarity on Olympic Day. The story features past and present Olympians Usain Bolt, Naomi Osaka, Andre De Grasse, Yusra Mardini and Nyjah Houston. Tony Hawk was in the video that was released as he represents the skateboarding community as the sport enters the Olympics for the first time ever.

