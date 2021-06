GLENS FALLS — Oak Street and a portion of Maple Street will be closed on Thursday as crews work to complete a series of infrastructure upgrades in the area. Maple Street will be closed between Walnut and Cooper streets between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crews working on behalf of the city to complete a series of upgrades in the area. Oak Street, which runs between Maple and Warren streets, will also be closed.