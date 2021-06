MARY J. BLIGE REVISITS HER “MY LIFE” ALBUM WITH FILM. LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mary J. Blige’s new documentary is the story of “My Life,” but not of her life. The film “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” looks at the creation of her 1994 “My Life” album. Blige says it’s not a biopic, but “just the story of where all the pain came from in the ‘My Life’ album.” Blige says she’s not interested in doing a biopic yet. She says she still considers her healing to be an ongoing process that she deals with every day and all day. “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” is running now on Amazon Prime Video.