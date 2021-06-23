Opinion/Brigidi: It's time to be truthful about our history

To the Editor: Raymond Guarino‘s letter to the editor about an op-ed misrepresenting racism extrapolates too far and neglects the whole truth. He mischaracterizes half of America (Republicans) accusing them of victimhood whereas the other half (Democrats) worship it. He blames “American society” for atrocities against people of color. In reality, part of “American society” is the American Democrats who were willing to go to war to defend slavery (worst manner of racism). He implies “institutional racism” exists without offering specifics or restraints. Racism will always exist, but I believe America is less racist than ever, and the trend continues to lessen!