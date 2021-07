The Oregon alumni team Always Us will open its time in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event, in the Illinois regional. The 11-member Ducks squad is the No. 4 seed and will face the No. 13 seed Peoria All-Stars at the Peoria Civic Center on July 25 at 12 p.m. PT. If Always Us advances to the second round it will face the winner of Autism Army and SCD Hoops on July 26 at 11 a.m. PT. TV broadcast information will be announced soon.