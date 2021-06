Having scraped through the group stages with Tuesday night's 2-2 draw against Hungary, Germany now look ahead to a last-16 match against old foes England. But given the drama of qualification - and with the failed World Cup campaign three years ago still fresh in the memory - there are doubts in Germany about whether they can repeat the glory of Euro 96 at Wembley, where they beat England in the last four on penalties, before defeating the Czech Republic in the final.