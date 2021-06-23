Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New Bentley Models Will Soundtrack Your Drive

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Porsche revealed a new infotainment system earlier this month, packed with a ton of cool new features. Among the system's new abilities, the "Soundtrack My Life" feature is the most unique. The infotainment system will analyze your driving pattern, speed, time of day, and surroundings to create a customized instrumental soundtrack for the journey. Since Bentley and Porsche are both a part of the Volkswagen Group and use a similar infotainment system in the dash, the former now has this cool new feature.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio System#Adaptive Music#Naim Audio#The Volkswagen Group#Lifescore#Abbey Road Studios#Bentley Flying Spur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPistonheads

Bentley brings Pikes Peak to your living room

For obvious reasons, the past year or so has seen a rise in the amount of people sim racing, be that just dusting off Gran Turismo through boredom or embarking on the more serious, iRacing-style route. Of course the genre was experiencing growth anyway, thanks to the meteoric rise of streaming - Porsche showed off its first Formula E car on Twitch in 2019 - plus the quality of both software and hardware. You really can effectively learn the craft of racing via a PC these days.
Musicreviewgeek.com

Your Life is a Movie, And Porsche Will Provide the Soundtrack

Picture this: you’re rolling down the highway pushing 80, windows down, wind blowing through your hair. A shockingly fitting rock track plays through the speakers of your Porsche Taycan, making your life feel like a scene from an action flick. If this sounds good to you, then Porsche’s upcoming Soundtrack...
Musictechthelead.com

Porsche Soundtrack My Life Project Plays Music Depending on Your Driving Style

Porsche has found a unique way of tuning your in-car entertainment to your driving style. Cars have long ceased to be just a means of transportation. They have become an office on wheels or at least a fun entertainment space, especially during long trips. In-car music is a permanent fixture, even if nowadays, you don’t have to select it and change it yourself.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Unique ‘soundtrack’ for each driver: Porsche develops an innovative audio system that adapts to the driving style

Porsche has developed a prototype music playback system that adapts to driving style, communicated this Friday the German manufacturer. The ‘Soundtrack My Life’ technology works in a similar way to the music of the games, increasing the intensity based on the “acceleration, speed and centrifugal forces of the car”, the company detailed.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Ferraris Now Come With A 1,000-Piece Matching Model

Ferrari offers some of the craziest options in the automotive industry (like a $3,500 carbon fiber cupholder). But when the total price amounts to nearly half a million dollars, most owners couldn't care less how much they are paying for an option like Apple CarPlay, even though this feature comes at no cost on a Toyota Corolla. If we were ordering a new 2021 Ferrari Roma, we'd go all-out too. That's why we'd option ours with an exact scale model from Amalgam Collection.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Genesis Wants To Emulate Bentley And Aston Martin

We have been blown away by Genesis. Officially, the brand hasn't even existed for a decade, yet it is constantly wowing us with stunning new features, as well as remarkable luxury and safety chops (as a certain golfer recently discovered firsthand). But, as always, there is room for improvement. In fact, Genesis is missing out on a huge group of well-heeled buyers that are reluctant to be seen in a car that any average Joe can buy off the dealer lot. Sure, Genesis had to establish itself and prove that it is here to stay before getting too ambitious, but the time has now come for the luxury Korean automaker to join the elite with its own bespoke customization options.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Bugatti Coupe Rendering Imagines Sleek Front-Engined Hypercar

Has the world gone mad – a modern Bugatti with the engine in front of the driver? The peeps from Molsheim toyed around with the idea at the end of the 1990s with the EB 118 and EB 218 concepts before coming out with the Galibier in 2005. Then there were the secret Atlantic and Rembrandt concepts from the last decade, which you can read all about in this Top Gear article.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch The New 911 SC Get Abused Around The Nurburgring

Porsche delighted Californians this week when it announced having won a battle to make the manual 911 GT3 Touring legal in the state, but the automaker isn't stopping there. More good news has arrived courtesy of spy shots fresh from the Nurburgring, and in the below video, we get a pretty clear look at the new 911 Sport Classic. The last model, released more than a decade ago, was a stunning piece of art, but it's not the only car we get a good look at. The new 911 Turbo is testing too, although we have no idea what enhancements over the existing model it is hiding. But based on the video below, it's the 911 SC that is getting a proper workout as the driver nudges the limits of the track.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

A New Era For Bugatti Will Start On July 6

An electric Bugatti is inevitable. Considering that even Ferrari is set to unveil an EV in 2025 and that Bentley wants to go fully electric by 2030, it's no surprise that Bugatti, another exotic automaker, is set to undergo the same transformation. The big difference, of course, lies in Bugatti's uncertain future.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Carbon Fiber Porsche 911 Turbo Looks Nuts

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the company's most usable fast cars, and even against supercar competition like the Audi R8 and Nissan GT-R Nismo it can comfortably hold its own. It has thus become one of the world's best and is surrounded by a rich history. However, not everybody who can afford to buy one does. Some throw common sense and taste out the window. For those sorts of people, Russian tuner TopCar has revealed the latest incarnation of its Carbon Edition Stinger GTR kit, something that transforms the 911 Turbo into a vulgar attention-grabber. But hey, at least it's still fast.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG's Response To Porsche's New 'Ring Record Is Awesome

A few days ago, Porsche announced the 911 GT2 RS equipped with a Manthey Performance Kit set a new Nurburgring lap record time of 6:43.00, thus beating the previous record time of 6:48.047 set by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series by an impressive 4.747 seconds. It's quite an achievement and based on recent history, it's only a matter of time until the record is smashed once again.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Ferrari 296 Spider Will Be An Open-Top Luxury Rocket

If you've been living under a rock, you may not be aware that Ferrari stunned the automotive world last week with the 818-horsepower spiritual successor to the Dino. The Ferrari 296 GTB is its name, and boasts an engine that is absolutely spectacular, not just for its performance, but also because of how it sounds and how efficient it is. Expect Ferrari to once again clean up at the World Engine of the Year Awards. But while we wait for Ferrari to tease the inevitable convertible version of this car, we've gone ahead and taken a crack at chopping the roof off ourselves, digitally speaking, of course.
CarsAutoweek.com

Porsche Unleashes Its Fastest-Ever Cayenne

Porsche is introducing a new high-performance Cayenne called the Cayenne Turbo GT. The beast’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 develops 631 hp - 90 hp more than the Cayenne Turbo Coupe and torque is up from 567 to 626 lb.-ft. The newestCayenne can hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds.
Businessconceptcarz.com

Bentley launches New Excellence Centre at celebrated Crewe factory

• New Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish to further drive imperious quality of every hand-built Bentley. •All cars now finished and checked in modern, dedicated quality assurance facility, the former home of Mulsanne production. •More than 80 per cent of Bentleys ever made are still on the road – a...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Bentley Series Celebrates The Entrepreneurs

Automotive brands, when all out of new sheetmetal to deploy, start focusing on the people, the buyers and the creators of their respective nameplates. This draws a link to your average Joe, as Ram did with its trucks and its "Everyday Rock Stars" marketing move. But even Bentley isn't immune to such things, and today the luxury maker is touting its "Extraordinary Journeys" content series.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi R8 Vs. RS e-tron GT Is The Ultimate Past Vs. Future Drag Race

Audi, like the majority of major manufacturers, is making the switch over to electric power and is currently spearheading the movement in Europe, alongside brands such as Volkswagen and Volvo. Whereas other brands have focused on producing efficient and affordable EVs, Audi has been pushing for performance, and the Audi RS e-tron GT is the end result. This all-electric GT sports sedan packs a massive punch of power, and will put most gas-powered sports cars to shame, but is it quick enough to dethrone the Audi R8 Coupe as the quickest four-ringer on the market? In a video posted to YouTube by Auditograhy, we get to find out...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Saweetie Buys New Rolls-Royce, Flexing on Quavo's Bentley Shot???

Saweetie seems to be responding to Quavo's suggestion that he did, indeed, repo a Bentley he'd gifted her during their relationship ... by one-upping him with a new Rolls-Royce. The rapper was photographed with RR's Client Experience rep Cassidy von Seggern -- with the two ladies posing in front of...
Carsnordot.app

The automakers bringing a new musical experience to the cars of tomorrow

As dealerships face declining sales, the automotive industry is working on ways to draw potential buyers to cars. Many are betting on music to do this, stepping up initiatives to make the audio experience an even more integral part of the vehicles of the future. For some, the vehicles of...
Carsevoindia.com

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT revealed – 631bhp pure IC flagship debuts

Is it just us or do super high-performance SUVs seem to be coming on stream thicker and faster than ever before? Whether this is responding to the market, or a ploy to squeeze them out before legislation and inevitably buyer interest deem them unnecessary and wasteful (we’ve been saying that for years), who knows? The latest addition to the fold is from Porsche, and short of tastelessly deploying a full-house GT badge to the rump of a Cayenne, Porsche has taken it nearly that far and created another new variant: the Cayenne Turbo GT.