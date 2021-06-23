New Bentley Models Will Soundtrack Your Drive
Porsche revealed a new infotainment system earlier this month, packed with a ton of cool new features. Among the system's new abilities, the "Soundtrack My Life" feature is the most unique. The infotainment system will analyze your driving pattern, speed, time of day, and surroundings to create a customized instrumental soundtrack for the journey. Since Bentley and Porsche are both a part of the Volkswagen Group and use a similar infotainment system in the dash, the former now has this cool new feature.carbuzz.com