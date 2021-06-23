New Bentley Models Will Soundtrack Your Drive

Porsche delighted Californians this week when it announced having won a battle to make the manual 911 GT3 Touring legal in the state, but the automaker isn't stopping there. More good news has arrived courtesy of spy shots fresh from the Nurburgring, and in the below video, we get a pretty clear look at the new 911 Sport Classic. The last model, released more than a decade ago, was a stunning piece of art, but it's not the only car we get a good look at. The new 911 Turbo is testing too, although we have no idea what enhancements over the existing model it is hiding. But based on the video below, it's the 911 SC that is getting a proper workout as the driver nudges the limits of the track.