Neshoba County, MS

Of Local Interest

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome by the MSU Extension Service-Neshoba County office and pick up your entry forms, entry tags and exhibitor number for the Neshoba County Fair Exhibit Hall. Youth ages 8-18 can enter items in the categories of fresh fruits and vegetables, field crops, food preservation, food-nutrition, posters, and arts and crafts. Adult categories include fresh fruits and vegetables, field crops, food preservation, and cultural arts. The deadline to pick up your entry forms, tags and exhibitor number is Friday, July 16. Call 601-656-4011 or come by the Extension Service office in the Neshoba County Coliseum for more information.

