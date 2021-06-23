NuCanoe Frontier 12: A Complete Kayak Buying Guide and Review
After he invented the sit-on-top kayak, southern California designer Tim Niemier set his sights on reimagining his creation. The first sit-on-top kayaks were unstable, harder to paddle, and a little intimidating. Niemier’s idea was to make kayaking easier. The result is NuCanoe, a hybrid kayak and canoe aimed at getting more people on the water. The NuCanoe has room for two paddlers and a wide-open deck from bow to stern like a canoe. A single paddler can also propel the NuCanoe with a double-bladed paddle like a kayak. Since the concept’s birth, anglers have taken the NuCanoe to new levels by adding motors, power anchoring systems, and full electronics. Still, the boat remains popular with new anglers looking for a stable, simple sit-on-top kayak for fishing with friends, family, and dogs. By combining the best elements of both a sit-on-top kayak and canoe, the NuCanoe Frontier 12 is the best fishing kayak for newbies and tournament pros.www.fieldandstream.com