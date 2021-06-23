Cancel
Woodland, CA

Woodland Senior Cookbook addresses increase in kitchen fires

By Gerardo Zavala
Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFighting fires and writing cookbooks; two things that the Woodland Fire Department has been doing in the last year to make sure residents are safe during the pandemic. While one seems more important than the other, the fire department’s Woodland Senior Cookbook can actually be seen as a preventative method of firefighting because of the various safety tips on many of the recipes reminding readers of some simple tips to make sure they remain safe while cooking.

