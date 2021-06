Senate Republicans are calling on the chamber’s leadership to halt confirmation of nominees involved in ending an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Roger Marshall of Kansas said two nominees for State Department positions, Elliot Kang and Bonnie Jenkins, should clarify their roles in ending an inquiry into whether the virus originated in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, which they say the Biden administration ended prematurely.