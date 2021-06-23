A Historic Austin Bungalow Rides Again After a “Surfer Cowboy” Revamp

For those that may have noticed an absence of my so called ”contributions”… I’m ba-ack, and for those that haven’t or don’t care… tough!. Been diagnosed with a pinched nerve in my back… beside the excruciating pain in my left shoulder blade for the first week, it has somewhat desisted in persecuting me and now persisting as an inconvenient continual ache… the clincher was that I lost about 60-70% use of my left arm. Being my drinking arm, I realised I had to get pissed to logon to LJ, hence my prolonged absence. Don’t be intimidated, my neurologist’s appointment is still 1 month away.