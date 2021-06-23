Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

A Historic Austin Bungalow Rides Again After a “Surfer Cowboy” Revamp

dwell.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Scott Ballew art directs a colorful addition to his 100-year-old home in Travis Heights with the help of architect duo Side Angle Side. Upon returning to his native Austin after living for a decade in Los Angeles, Scott Ballew set his sights on the storied Travis Heights neighborhood. Just steps from downtown, the area is known for its bohemian roots and historic craftsman homes. "It’s where the artists, gypsies, and misfits used to gather," says Scott of the locale where he bought a home in 2016. Committed to maintaining the bungalow’s historic character but needing more space, Scott enlisted friends and neighbors Annie-Laurie Grabiel and Arthur Furman to design a sensitive addition.

www.dwell.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy#Surfer#Bungalow#Gypsies#Side Angle Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Torrance, CAdwell.com

Budget Breakdown: An Architect Turns Her Parents’ Garage Into a Tiny Home for $2,695

Moving home to Torrance, California, to take care of her dad, Monica Chang makes clever use of 170 square feet. With the pandemic raging and her father’s health worsening, architect Monica Chang decided to move closer to home—much closer. She and her partner, Antony Tran, left their apartment in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for her parents’ garage in Torrance, California. Enlisting the help of friends and making creative use of materials, she converted it into a live/work space for $2,695—all in less than two months.
Real Estateamlu.com

Rap Star Polo G Buys L.A. Area Manse for $4.9M

Rapper Polo G has a new home in Chatsworth in which to hang his hat. The 10,825 square-footer necessitated an investment of $4.885 million. The key word here is scale: outside and inside, this is a big contemporary Mediterranean. Inside first. 10,825 sq. ft., with six bedrooms and eight baths....
Animalslumberjocks.com

Ride ‘em Cowboy

For those that may have noticed an absence of my so called ”contributions”… I’m ba-ack, and for those that haven’t or don’t care… tough!. Been diagnosed with a pinched nerve in my back… beside the excruciating pain in my left shoulder blade for the first week, it has somewhat desisted in persecuting me and now persisting as an inconvenient continual ache… the clincher was that I lost about 60-70% use of my left arm. Being my drinking arm, I realised I had to get pissed to logon to LJ, hence my prolonged absence. Don’t be intimidated, my neurologist’s appointment is still 1 month away.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Airplane Bungalow on East Victoria

As I dig into the history of interesting homes here in Santa Barbara, I sometimes discover homes with addresses that were changed because the house was moved. The home featured here, however, had a change of address, but not a change of location. The cozy bungalow at 610 East Victoria...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Vampire Diaries’ Co-Creator Julie Plec Sinks Teeth Into Second Studio City Property

Over the last year or so, on the heels of what’s been described in the press as a “Mega Overall Deal With Universal Television” worth more than $60 million, powerhouse fantasy television writer, producer and showrunner Julie Plec, co-creator of the cult-favorite series “The Vampire Diaries” and its spin off series “The Originals” and “Legacies,” has changed up and upgraded her real estate holdings in Los Angeles.
Ormond-by-the-sea, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Everything is included in this seaside bungalow

Bring your toothbrush and flip-flops and start enjoying life in Ormond-by-the-Sea because the owners of this updated bungalow-style home have included the furniture, fixtures and accents for a simple transition. It is the second house from A1A and just steps to the beach. Enjoy the clear, unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean from the rooftop deck or relax and sunbathe in the private, fenced backyard. A paver driveway leads up to this bungalow, which has a spacious open-floor plan with almost 1,800 square feet of living space. The fully equipped chef's dream kitchen has upgraded stainless-steel Samsung appliances, granite countertops and a large island with bar seating. There is beautiful wood-vinyl plank flooring throughout, new custom tile in both bathrooms and an oversized laundry room.
Beauty & Fashionpaigetaylorevans.com

New Collection: Bungalow Lane + Giveaway!

I'm so excited to announce my 12th scrapbook collection with American Crafts called BUNGALOW LANE!. With an emphasis on handmade crafts, backyard blooms, wildlife, and peaceful home icons, this collection feels warm, natural, and vibrant. Colorful florals, leaves, quilt-inspired patterns, and a bright, earthy palette combine to represent a home through the seasons.
Real Estateseybothteamhomes.com

83 Bungalow St

Charming 5 Room, 3 bedroom dutch colonial home close to North Congamond Pond. This perfect family home has a modest lot partially fenced and includes a large kitchen, office potential and living room that opens to a four season screened porch with unique removable windows and wood stove. First floor has a full bathroom and 1/2 bathroom, with some imagination and creativity some layout options are possible along with potential of another bathroom on the second floor. Bring your vision and your dreams! This will not last!
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Schedule set for Rose City Airfest, rides on historic warplanes available

The schedule is set for the Rose City Airfest on July 2 at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Spectators will not only witness aerial performers, a Russian MiG17 and vintage warbird planes, but many of the planes are available for rides and tours (check rosecityairfest.com) through July 4. The first-ever...
Los Angeles, CAdailymusicroll.com

Austin Millz drops newest single “Ride” in part of upcoming EP “Midas”

Austin Millz is building up momentum for his upcoming EP “MIDAS”, with his latest single “RIDE”. (DailyMusicRoll Editorial):- Los Angeles, California Jun 23, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – AUSTIN MILLZ DROPS NEWEST SINGLE “RIDE” IN PART OF UPCOMING EP “MIDAS”. The Harlem-raised DJ Producer, AUSTIN MILLZ premieres his latest single, “RiDE” on...
Entertainmentthegraftonnews.com

Views: Gilberto Rides Again, chapter 6

Atlas Senior Staff and their families crowded onto the beach in Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island, for their annual 4th of July clambake. Gilberto positioned his beach chair so he could maintain a commanding view of the area. Gilberto watched as a classic blue Bentley convertible eased into a parking space....
Moviesamericantowns.com

Stay Cool with us! June 29 Screening of Tiny House at the Playhouse

Happy birthday to the Playhouse — join us for an opening night screening tomorrow at 7PM!. We received the go-ahead to host audiences after we had completed Tiny House as a virtual production. So, we created a special one-night-only, in-person event at the Playhouse to celebrate this unique piece of theater. We’re rolling out the metaphoric red carpet, plus we’re wishing the Playhouse a happy 90th birthday! We’ll even be serving birthday cake and a champagne toast in the upper and lower lobbies — at intermission and after the show. ?
Utah StatePosted by
Travel + Leisure

Soak in Natural Mineral Water and Sleep Under the Stars at This Hot Spring Oasis in the Utah Desert

It's hard to forget your first hot springs experience. A soak in water that is naturally heated by the earth is not only calming and magical, but some say it has health benefits — from improving circulation and relieving pain to helping skin conditions. For centuries, these pockets of warmth have been a place for people to gather and rest. It's a tradition that's alive and well at Mystic Hot Springs in Monroe, Utah.
Home & GardenPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside Rapper G-Eazy’s L.A. Home

The coronavirus pandemic may have killed the work-life balance for many of us, but that hasn’t been the case for G-Eazy. After paying $1.75 million for a property in the Hollywood Hills in 2017, the rapper and record producer went about creating a home that not only offers a respite from the rigors of touring and performing but also serves as a low-key hideaway in which to work and collaborate with fellow artists.