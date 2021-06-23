A Historic Austin Bungalow Rides Again After a “Surfer Cowboy” Revamp
Filmmaker Scott Ballew art directs a colorful addition to his 100-year-old home in Travis Heights with the help of architect duo Side Angle Side. Upon returning to his native Austin after living for a decade in Los Angeles, Scott Ballew set his sights on the storied Travis Heights neighborhood. Just steps from downtown, the area is known for its bohemian roots and historic craftsman homes. "It’s where the artists, gypsies, and misfits used to gather," says Scott of the locale where he bought a home in 2016. Committed to maintaining the bungalow’s historic character but needing more space, Scott enlisted friends and neighbors Annie-Laurie Grabiel and Arthur Furman to design a sensitive addition.www.dwell.com