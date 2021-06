Our bodies have to regulate the level of glucose, or sugar, in the blood. The hormone insulin, produced by beta cells in the pancreas, is crucial to that regulation. Type 1 diabetes is sometimes caused by problems with the immune system that lead to the destruction of beta cells and the loss of insulin. Small genetic changes have been linked to the disorder, and can explain about 40 to 50 percent of the genetic causes of type 1 diabetes. But genetic changes haven't been found in every case. New work has reviewed some of the epigenetic influences that can contribute to type 1 diabetes.