KSR’s UK Basketball Summer Practice Report 1.0

The 2020 Olympics was always going to have a Wizards and Mystics feel, but we also expected to be seeing the Olympians coming from other countries. To this point, we were only expecting Wizards forward Rui Hachimura to represent the host country for the men’s tournament and free agent (for now) forward Emma Meesseman to represent Belgium for the women’s tournament. While it will be fun to see Hachimura and Meeeseman play in the Olympics, Japan is one of the weakest teams in the men’s tournament. And Belgium, while talented in women’s basketball, is still a relatively unproven team on the world stage.