KSR’s UK Basketball Summer Practice Report 1.0
Following a season of delays, cancellations and uncertainty for the Kentucky basketball program in 2020-21, John Calipari and his revamped staff are going out of their way to ensure a return to normalcy this time around. At this point last year, players were just now beginning the move-in and quarantine process, with individual workouts not starting until the first week of July. From there, coaches were not allowed to work out with players until July 20 – at this point, it was “one ball, one player, one coach, one goal” – with full contact five-on-five scrimmages not starting until August.kentuckysportsradio.com