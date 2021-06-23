Two New Online Tools Help Families Manage Child Tax Credit Payments
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service this week launched two new online tools designed to help families manage and monitor the advance monthly payments of Child Tax Credits under the American Rescue Plan. These two new tools are in addition to the Non-filer Sign-up Tool, announced last week, which helps families not normally required to file an income tax return to quickly register for the Child Tax Credit.www.mychesco.com