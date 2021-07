SHERIDAN — It’s the bottom of the third inning Wednesday at Ernie Rotellini Field, and Troy Waugh is holding a fake radar gun. Waugh stands on the edge of the Sheridan Jets’ dugout and points the makeshift speed meter — made out of a paper cup with “SLOW” written in black pen on the front of it — at the Casper Roughnecks’ pitcher. The whole dugout chirps as the Jets add to their lead.