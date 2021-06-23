Cancel
Newberry County, SC

Parents charged with homicide following infant’s death

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 7 days ago
Bedenbaugh and Wearn

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster and Coroner Laura Kneece announced the arrest of two parents for homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct toward a child of their infant.

On May 2, 2021, EMS and rescue responded to Duckbill Road, in the Prosperity section of Newberry County, for a four-month-old not breathing and unresponsive. The infant was transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Due to this death being a child 17-years-old or younger, the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit and South Carolina Department of Social Services were notified to investigate.

During the investigation, toxicology reports showed the infant had measurable levels of cocaine in the body. Further toxicology tests yielded amounts of cocaine in the feeding bottles. As a result of the investigation, both parents submitted to a drug screen, which tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

After completion of the death investigation to include an autopsy and meetings with multiple agencies. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece, has ruled the manner of the infant’s death a homicide. It was concluded by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kelly Rose with Newberry Pathology Group and evidence collected on the scene, that the infant died due to, “sudden unexpected infant death associated with recent cocaine ingestion.”

“These are very difficult and time-consuming cases that investigators have to sort through, and we have to wait for testing on items, which takes a few weeks,” said Foster “This is exactly why we take drug enforcement so seriously. Drug use and abuse are not victimless crimes.”

Kneece said, “These cases are very difficult and emotional from the start with an infant being involved. It takes multiple agency cooperation from the beginning. I am very proud of the dedication of all agencies involved and how effortless it is was for everyone to work together.”

The parents are identified as 18-year-old Brady Lynden Wearn and 17-year-old Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh both of 132 Duckbill Road, Prosperity.

Both parents have been served with warrants for the offense of homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct toward a child. Both are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing scheduled in the morning on June 24, 2021.

This case is still under investigation. All parties accused are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

