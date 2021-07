Seeing beach balls at the dish since his activation off of the injured list, Brantley's hitting .565/.630/.870 his last six games with four runs, a home run and eight RBI. He's also drawn more walks (3) than strikeouts (1) in this sample with a robust 312 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) and .304 isolated power. Since June 8th, he's 17-for-32 (.531) with five doubles, a home run and nine RBI. Teammate Jose Altuve also qualified with five home runs in his last six games spanning 29 plate appearances for an eye popping .920 slugging percentage with a .600 isolated power. Better news, the Astros play seven games next week versus Baltimore and Detroit.