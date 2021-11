The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, and here are three reasonable expectations for the Silver and Black. Entering Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders are right in the thick of things when it comes to the AFC. They have beaten some outstanding teams, like the Baltimore Ravens, but have also had their stinkers, see the Chicago Bears game, all of which amounts to a 4-2 start to the year.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO