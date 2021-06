Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 last night, and now, the Sixers season is officially done. After being favored to come out of the Eastern Conference, the Sixers will now have a summer to think about what happened and whether or not they will be able to come back next year. Players like Simmons had awful playoff campaigns and now, there are real questions as to whether or not the 76ers will want him back.