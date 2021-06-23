This Popular Big Sur Hike Is Finally Open More Than 12 Years After It Went up in Flames
Twelve years after being incinerated, an immensely popular Big Sur hike is finally reopening to the public. The breezy .75-mile jaunt known as the Pfeiffer Falls Trail, which meanders through a dense envelopment of redwoods before winding down a gorge and culminating with awe-inspiring views of a 60-foot waterfall, had been closed since 2008, when the Basin Complex Fire obliterated much of the trail and its infrastructure.www.sunset.com