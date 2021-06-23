This Popular Big Sur Hike Is Finally Open More Than 12 Years After It Went up in Flames

Exciting news for hikers in Northern California! The popular Pfeiffer Falls Trail in Big Sur has officially re-opened after being closed off from the public for more than a decade. The trail was closed after a devastating wildfire tore through the area in 2008. Now, the iconic waterfall hike is looking better than ever with […] The post A Redwood Hiking Trail That Leads To A Waterfall In Northern California Has Re-Opened After 13 Years appeared first on Only In Your State.