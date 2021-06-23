Black Churches 4 Broadband Brings Religious Fervor to Better Internet Access

In 2014, in Politico, I read a revelatory piece by a Dartmouth historian named Randall Balmer. Up until then, I’d believed what a lot of people in this business believed. We accepted as, well, gospel that the Christian Right had organized itself and rose to power in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to end a pregnancy without government interference. After all, it certainly seemed like that had been the case; the Christian Right as we know it exploded into the general public consciousness between the elections of President Jimmy Carter, himself a born-again Baptist, and Ronald Reagan, whose religious convictions seemed to be…pliable. This period roughly coincided with the aftermath of the decision in Roe, which was handed down in 1973.