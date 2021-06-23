Cancel
Black Churches 4 Broadband Brings Religious Fervor to Better Internet Access

By Sophie Draayer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23, 2021– A new campaign launched by Black churches aims to bridge the digital divide by getting the word out about how to get better broadband. Black churches are more than spiritual gathering places: They are power centers within the Black community. Now, the #BlackChurches4Broadband coalition aims to find a permanent solution to the impact that the digital divide is having upon communities of color.

