Here Are The Ten 2022 Ford Maverick Colors

Ford used the “Splash” badge on a sportier version of the second-year Ranger from the 90s. Ford’s revival of old monikers continues. After bringing back the Bronco last year and resurrecting the ‘Lightning’ nameplate for the recently-unveiled electric F-150, Ford has now filed the ‘Splash’ name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark covers ‘Electric vehicles’, so we know this will be an EV. If history suggests anything, it might be the electric version of the Ranger. But, the automaker has a third pickup truck in its arsenal now – the Maverick.