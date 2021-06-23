The 5 best moments from Conan O’Brien and Jordan Schlansky’s TBS feud
With Conan O’Brien saying goodbye to his show at TBS this week, the ginger-haired late-night host also delivered a proper sendoff to his least favorite employee, associate producer Jordan Schlansky. It’s been a long road for these two frenemies. Schlansky first started regularly dropping by to irritate his boss on NBC’s Late Night With Conan O’Brien with inane facts, obnoxious Eurocentric elitism, and a complete disregard for the chain of command. Schlansky’s refusal to treat Conan as his boss by logic-ing his way out of workplace responsibilities has been a beloved staple of the show over the last ten years. With that in mind, let’s take a look back at five of our favorite moments from Jordan and Conan’s awkward relationship. Arrivederci, Jordan, we hope to see you on HBO!www.avclub.com