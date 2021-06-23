Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The 5 best moments from Conan O’Brien and Jordan Schlansky’s TBS feud

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Conan O’Brien saying goodbye to his show at TBS this week, the ginger-haired late-night host also delivered a proper sendoff to his least favorite employee, associate producer Jordan Schlansky. It’s been a long road for these two frenemies. Schlansky first started regularly dropping by to irritate his boss on NBC’s Late Night With Conan O’Brien with inane facts, obnoxious Eurocentric elitism, and a complete disregard for the chain of command. Schlansky’s refusal to treat Conan as his boss by logic-ing his way out of workplace responsibilities has been a beloved staple of the show over the last ten years. With that in mind, let’s take a look back at five of our favorite moments from Jordan and Conan’s awkward relationship. Arrivederci, Jordan, we hope to see you on HBO!

www.avclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Nbc#Arrivederci#Hbo#The Property Brothers#Italian#Italophilia#Flavor Flav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTMZ.com

Conan O'Brien Greets Fans, Jokes About Final TBS Show and HBO Max Project

Conan O'Brien's going out on a high note ... at least with us, because he took time to drop some hilarious material about his final show on TBS and his future endeavors. The late-night talk show host was leaving Largo late Tuesday night -- he's been recording the final week of "Conan" episodes live at the popular club -- and as he was signing autographs and taking selfies with fans ... he joked about the pressure to live up to the hype ... finally, after 28 years.
CelebritiesDeadline

Conan O’Brien Smokes Up With Seth Rogen As His Time With TBS Late-Night Show Winds Down

On Tuesday’s episode of Conan, Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”
TV & VideosThe Independent

Conan O'Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude

Conan O'Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment. “Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it’s the definition of...
CelebritiesPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Watch Conan O’Brien’s Farewell to Late Night

Conan O’Brien has been a fixture on late night television since 1993. He was given the job replacing David Letterman at 12:35 on NBC when he was an unknown comedy writer and despite disastrous early reviews (and O’Brien’s own tentative performance at first) he grew into one of the most beloved talk-show hosts of his generation.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Conan O'Brien's best guests over the years

Conan O’Brien has been on television longer than many of his fans have been alive. He debuted as the host of “Late Night” way back in 1993. After many years there he had a brief stint as the host of “The Tonight Show” before moving to TBS to start his titular show “Conan.” Believe it or not, “Conan” started in 2010, over a decade ago. However, it is now being brought to a close as well. Not that O’Brien is hanging it up. There’s a reason a documentary was made about him called “Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop.” He will be making a weekly show for HBO Max going forward. Will it have guests? We hope so because Conan has built a delightful rapport with many guests and celebrities over the years. Here are some of our favorite folks that we loved seeing stop by O’Brien’s various shows.
TV ShowsKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Thursday, June 24: 'Conan' signs off from TBS

George Washington made only one farewell address. After tonight’s “Conan” finale (9 p.m., TBS), Conan O’Brien will have made three. A fixture of late-night television since 1993, when he was tapped to replace David Letterman on NBC, he left that network after hosting “The Tonight Show” for a brief time. Now, after 11 years on TBS, O’Brien will be moving to a new show on HBO Max. It will be interesting to see how he fares.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Martin Short On The Inspiration Behind SNL’s Nathan Thurm - CONAN on TBS

Martin describes the SNL staffer who inspired one of Conan’s favorite comedy characters: Nathan Thurm. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes of CONAN on TBS,...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Conan Shows Off His Jeggings - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 12/2/10) Conan makes good on his promise to wear jeggings. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes of CONAN on TBS, visit http://teamcoco.com/video. Get...
TV & Videosanimesuperhero.com

Homer Simpson Helps Conan O’Brien Say Goodbye to TBS

On Conan O’Brien’s final show on TBS, O’Brien was given an animated exit interview by his former ’employer,’ Homer Simpson! O’Brien was a former writer on The Simpsons in the early 90s right before he got his very first talk show on NBC as a replacement for David Letterman’s Late Night.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Conan Is Going To Miss His Audience - CONAN on TBS

And he's really going to miss hearing an audience chant his name. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes of CONAN on TBS, visit http://teamcoco.com/video. Get...
TV & VideosComicBook

Conan O'Brien's Final Episode Features Surprise Appearances From Comedy Legends

While the final episode of TBS's Conan featured Jack Black as the featured guest, comedy luminary Will Ferrell joined animation icon Homer J. Simpson, as they both appeared to say goodbye to America's longest-serving late night talk show host as he closed this chapter and moves on to a streaming variety series on HBO Max. A cold open animated by The Simpsons team, where O'Brien worked as a writer before transitioning to late night, pitted O'Brien against Homer as a hostile and incompetent HR representative who was conducting Conan's exit interview, complete with a dismissive reference to one of O'Brien's episodes of The Simpsons.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

Jack Black Brings The Thunder To CONAN’s Final Episode - CONAN on TBS

Jack Black won’t let a sprained ankle stop him from being the best guest late night guest of all-time. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Conan Takes A Hit Of Seth Rogen’s Joint - CONAN on TBS

CONAN Highlight: Seth has one suggestion for how Conan should spend his time off: smoking a lot of weed. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Conan O'Brien's long, strange late-night journey comes to a close

(CNN) — Almost 30 years after becoming the "new guy" in late-night TV, Conan O'Brien is closing that chapter of his life. And while the key players associated with his long, strange odyssey made out better than fine, that doesn't mean the red-haired host wound up where he wanted to, or that the ride hasn't been a roller coaster.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Will Ferrell Says Goodbye To Conan’s Show… Again - CONAN on TBS

This is the third time Will has appeared on one of Conan’s final shows - and he’s "f*cking exhausted." Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
TV & VideosComicBook

Conan O'Brien Exit Interview Sees Homer Simpson Ruin His Last Hurrah Before Leaving TBS

Conan O'Brien's third talk show, Conan, will come to an end tonight, and ahead of the final episode, he was joined by an old friend to conduct his TBS exit interview. That friend? Homer Simpson. Shortly after breaking into TV as a writer for Saturday Night Live, O'Brien left NBC for Fox, where he would write on The Simpsons. His time there wasn't especially long, because he would be called on to host his first late night show in 1993, but O'Brien is credited with writing some of the show's best episodes, including the best-episode-ever contender "Marge vs. the Monorail."