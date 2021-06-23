The 5 best moments from Conan O’Brien and Jordan Schlansky’s TBS feud

Conan O’Brien has been on television longer than many of his fans have been alive. He debuted as the host of “Late Night” way back in 1993. After many years there he had a brief stint as the host of “The Tonight Show” before moving to TBS to start his titular show “Conan.” Believe it or not, “Conan” started in 2010, over a decade ago. However, it is now being brought to a close as well. Not that O’Brien is hanging it up. There’s a reason a documentary was made about him called “Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop.” He will be making a weekly show for HBO Max going forward. Will it have guests? We hope so because Conan has built a delightful rapport with many guests and celebrities over the years. Here are some of our favorite folks that we loved seeing stop by O’Brien’s various shows.