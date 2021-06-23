Cancel
Wahama wins it all

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t feel bad Lady Rebels … nobody else got the best of the Lady Falcons either. The Wahama softball team completed a divine season in unbeaten fashion Wednesday by clinching the 2021 WVSSAC Class A championship with a 5-3 victory over Ritchie County at Craft Field in South Charleston. The Lady Falcons (27-0) secured the program’s first-ever state championship in any female team sport, and did so against a Ritchie County (23-7) squad that WHS had previously beaten four times by a combined 22-3 margin this year. After a 2-all tie through an inning of play, Wahama took a permanent lead with three runs in the bottom of the third for a 5-2 advantage. RCHS rallied back to within 5-3 with a score in the fifth, which ultimately provided the final 2-run outcome. A more in-depth look at Wahama’s first Class A softball championship will be made available online later and will also appear in the Friday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

