Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Arkansas deputy fatally shoots teen during traffic stop

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arkansas sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 17-year-old male during a traffic stop early Wednesday, but authorities aren’t saying what led to the fatal shooting. The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said it has turned the investigation of the shooting that occurred at about 3 a.m. over to Arkansas State Police. State police say the circumstances of the traffic stop and what led to the deputy to fire his gun at Hunter Brittain “will be documented in the investigation.”

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arkansas State Police#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Oakland, MDWVNews

Three arrested during traffic stop

OAKLAND — Three Garrett County residents were arrested during a traffic stop near Oakland on June 29. According to a press release from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, deputies stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Paul Friend Road at about 10:30 a.m. A Garrett County Sheriff’s Office...
PetsWSET

Body camera footage shows deputy fatally shoot man and his dog

Newly obtained body camera footage captured a Hillsdale County deputy shooting a man who became upset after the deputy shot and killed his dog after it attacked him in April. Oscar Herrera, 32, was shot and killed by a Hillsdale County deputy outside his Reading Township home April 28, 2021, after Michigan State Police said he pulled a knife on the deputy who shot and killed his dog. Police said Herrera's full-grown pit bull attacked and injured the deputy.
New Ulm, MNktoe.com

Name Released in Fatal New Ulm Traffic Stop

The name of the deceased is released in the New Ulm traffic stop incident. Police say: At 8:13 PM on Tuesday, June 22nd an officer with the New Ulm Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation in the 500 block of 7th South St. in New Ulm. Two additional New Ulm police officers arrived moments later to assist if needed.
Walton County, GAWalton Tribune

UPDATED: Sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal shooting

A Walton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting that resulted in a man’s death Thursday evening, during an attempt to serve an out of state felony warrant to a home off Blackberry Cove Lane in Monroe. No deputies were injured, according to the WCSO. “Our thoughts and prayers...
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mississippi grand jury clears deputy in fatal shooting

GULFPORT • A Mississippi grand jury says it found "no criminal conduct" by a deputy sheriff who shot and killed a man outside a courthouse. The Sun Herald reported the Harrison County grand jury reached a decision Monday and issued a brief statement that did not reveal the name of the deputy, which has not been released by investigators. The grand jury also provided no new information about events before the Jan. 15 shooting death of Reginald "RJ" Johnson outside the Biloxi courthouse.
Animalssandiegouniontribune.com

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

A deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon, sheriff’s officials said. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said the chimpanzee, who had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton, started attacking Brogoitti’s daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, The Tri-City Herald reported.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

California sheriff’s deputy under investigation after video shows him kicking suspect in head after surrender

An “alarming” and “disturbing” video of a South California sheriff shows him kicking a suspect in the head after he had surrendered. A criminal investigation has been launched against the sheriff.In a statement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that the incident took place on Wednesday in Victorville, about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles when a motorist failed to stop for a traffic violation.This led to a chase through the city streets and on Interstate 15 highway, the statement added. The motorcyclist was identified as Willie Jones, 33.The sheriff’s office said that Mr Jones led the deputies on...
Lumberton, NCdailymagazine.news

Traffic stop by deputies leads to arrest of Lumberton man on multiple criminal charges

Jun. 17-LUMBERTON - A 28-year-old Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges after law enforcement personnel found drugs during a traffic stop. David W. Hinds Jr. was charged with trafficking opium/heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.