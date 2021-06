Police are looking for the driver of a red pickup that struck an 84-year-old woman at a central Salina convenience store on Friday evening. Police were called to Salina Regional Health Center where Wilma Debolt, 84, had been taken after being struck by an unknown make red pickup in the parking lot on the north side of the Kwik Shop at 1600 S. Ninth Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday.