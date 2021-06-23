Alex Cora has interesting take on asking for foreign substance checks

Major League Baseball’s new regulations against foreign substance use by pitchers continues to attract some harsh criticism, this time by the sport’s most prominent agent. In a statement released to The Athletic, Scott Boras called out MLB for not dealing with the issue of foreign substances earlier. He also criticized the league for turning a blind eye to a problem it knew existed. To that end, he explicitly mentioned MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill, longtime president and GM of the Marlins, as an example of someone who knew and encouraged such behavior before joining the league office.