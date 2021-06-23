Cancel
MLB

Alex Cora has interesting take on asking for foreign substance checks

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 7 days ago
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is reluctant to push for foreign substance checks on opposing pitchers for a very interesting reason. Cora was singled out as one of the main proponents of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing operation in the 2017 season when serving as the team’s bench coach. With that in mind, he said Wednesday that it would be difficult for him to make a request to umpires to check for foreign substances given his personal history.

