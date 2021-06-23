Dutch study finds antibiotic-resistant bacteria common in veterinary staff

But one of the most painful parts of this dark reality is how government and health officials stripped children from their rights to play with each other, interact with their friends and family members, attend school, or just … be children. As if months of school closures were not enough, schools looked very different to the students who got to resume in-person learning around the country during the 2020/2021 school year. Despite the low risk of harm from the virus, students had to submit to wearing face masks during school hours and stay six feet apart from one another. However, requiring children to wear face masks for many hours each day has been at the center of controversy. Many parents had worries about the potential consequences of mask-wearing on their children’s health – and it turns out, with a good reason, according to a brand new report.