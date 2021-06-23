Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Dutch study finds antibiotic-resistant bacteria common in veterinary staff

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. **Note this is a special early release from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2021). Please credit the conference if you use this story**. New research being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Observational Study#Dutch#Eccmid#Esbl#Ampc#Enterobacteriaceae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Biology
News Break
Veterinary
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Microbiology
Related
WildlifePublic Radio International PRI

Glowing bacteria developed to find land mines and save lives

When you think of E. Coli — it doesn't spark positive associations. The bacteria is usually associated with food poisoning or product recalls. But some researchers in Israel may have found a way to use E. Coli to save lives by using the bacteria to help detect land mines. Host Marco Werman speaks with lead researcher and professor Shimshon Belkin, a microbiologist at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Drug-Resistant Bacteria (image)

Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences. Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
WorldCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Countries' shortcomings in tackling antibiotic resistance spotlighted

At the conclusion of a meeting this month in England, health and finance ministers from the G7 nations released statements that included commitments to fighting the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) with meaningful actions. Those statements were hailed by many AMR experts as an important acknowledgement that countries need to be prepared for a future pandemic caused by antibiotic-resistant pathogens.
Public Healthnaturalhealth365.com

Lab analysis of children’s face masks finds DANGEROUS disease-causing bacteria, parasites and fungi

But one of the most painful parts of this dark reality is how government and health officials stripped children from their rights to play with each other, interact with their friends and family members, attend school, or just … be children. As if months of school closures were not enough, schools looked very different to the students who got to resume in-person learning around the country during the 2020/2021 school year. Despite the low risk of harm from the virus, students had to submit to wearing face masks during school hours and stay six feet apart from one another. However, requiring children to wear face masks for many hours each day has been at the center of controversy. Many parents had worries about the potential consequences of mask-wearing on their children’s health – and it turns out, with a good reason, according to a brand new report.
AgricultureCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

European report finds declining antibiotic use in food-producing animals

New data released today by three European Union (EU) agencies shows that antibiotic consumption among food-producing animals on the continent has significantly declined in recent years and is now lower than it is in people. The joint inter-agency surveillance report also identified a connection between antibiotic use in livestock and...
Petstruthaboutpetfood.com

The Common Illness Causing Bacteria FDA Neglects to Tell Pet Owners About

The CDC states: “Clostridium perfringens bacteria are one of the most common causes of foodborne illness (food poisoning). CDC estimates these bacteria cause nearly 1 million illnesses in the United States every year.“. The FDA acknowledges this bacteria too, in their publication “Bad Bug Book” the Agency states this regarding...
Wildlifemarketresearchtelecast.com

Scientists find bacteria in cow stomachs can break down plastic

A team of Austrian scientists has discovered that bacteria found in one of the four chambers of the cow’s stomach can break down plastic, according to a study published this Friday in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. Plastic is very difficult to break down, but the microbial communities...
Public HealthScience Daily

COVID-19 aggravates antibiotic misuse in India, study finds

The COVID-19 catastrophe in India has resulted in more than 30 million people infected with the virus and nearly 400,000 deaths, though experts are concerned that the figures most likely are much higher. Meanwhile, another public health crisis has emerged along with COVID-19: the widespread misuse of antibiotics. During India's...
Weight LossPosted by
ScienceAlert

Extreme Calorie Restriction Can Increase Dangerous Bacteria in The Gut, Study Shows

New research shows that very-low-calorie diets can significantly alter the gut microbiome, leading to increased levels of the pathogenic bacterium Clostridioides difficile, known to be a cause of severe diarrhea and inflammation in the gut. While the subjects in the study didn't show any signs of these health problems, the presence of more C. difficile raises some important questions about how our intestinal microbiomes are linked to weight loss. For the purposes of the study, 80 overweight and obese women were selected and monitored for 16 weeks, half of whom went on a very-low-calorie diet – an extreme diet, often managed medically, that...
Food Safetystudyfinds.org

Multidrug-resistant bacteria less likely to be found on organic meat

Organic foods are often touted as the “better” choice, but they are also more expensive than regular foods. This makes many people wonder whether organic food is worth the extra money. Now, researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health suggest that organic food may actually be the healthier choice too.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Evaluating the Duration of Outpatient Antibiotic Therapy for Common Infections

Streptococcal pharyngitis, sinusitis, acute otitis media (AOM), community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), skin and soft tissues infection (SSTI), and acute cystitis rank among the most common bacterial infections in the United States that lead to outpatient antibiotic prescriptions. When antibiotics are indicated for these conditions, the recommended duration of therapy varies by infection type. “Using the minimum effective antibiotic therapy duration can help minimize the risk for adverse events and antibiotic resistance,” says Sharon Tsay, MD.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Common for dogs and cats to catch Covid from owners, study finds

A “substantial proportion” of pet cats and dogs may catch Covid-19 from their owners, a new study suggests.Researchers collected swabs and blood samples from 154 cats and 156 dogs belonging to people who had tested positive for coronavirus, which were then used in PCR tests and tested for antibodies.Out of the 196 households that were tested, six cats and seven dogs (4.2 per cent) had positive PCR tests and 31 cats and 23 dogs (17.4 per cent) tested positive for antibodies. In all, pets in 40 households (20.4 per cent) showed antibodies for the virus.Follow-up tests on animals that lived...
Sciencefullerton.edu

Researchers Discover Potential New Treatment for Antibiotic Resistance

Cal State Fullerton antibiotic-resistance researcher María Soledad Ramírez and her students have discovered a potential new alternative treatment for one of the most powerful and deadly bacterial pathogens. Their study focuses on Acinetobacter baumannii, which affects people with weakened immune systems and those in hospital settings. In this latest work,...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Hypolipidemic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-atherosclerotic effects of tea before and after microbial fermentation.

Hypolipidemic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-atherosclerotic effects of tea before and after microbial fermentation. Xiujuan Deng, Yan Hou, Hongjie Zhou, Yali Li, Zhiqiang Xue, Xiaoting Xue, Ganghua Huang, Kunlun Huang, Xiaoyun He, Wentao Xu. Article Affiliation:. Xiujuan Deng. Abstract:. Background: Microbial fermentation significantly affects the flavor and efficacy of tea. It is...
ScienceEurekAlert

Combating infectious diseases with genetic engineering

As part of the drive to support junior research groups in research into infectious diseases, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research is to provide 2,162,188 euros in funding from 2021 to 2026 for the research project 'AGEnTS - Genetic Engineering of T-cells for Treating Infectious Diseases' at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU). The head of the project, which aims to combat drug-resistant pathogens using genetically modified immune cells, is Dr. Kilian Schober from the Institute of Microbiology - Clinical Microbiology, Immunology and Hygiene at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen.
WildlifeScience Daily

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants -- plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth -- are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy