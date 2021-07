Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC will celebrate their classic, chart-topping second album, CrazySexyCool, on tour this fall. They'll perform songs from the album along with other fan favorites, and if you're attending, you might want to dig out your old jelly bracelets and neon leggings; according a press release, "The '90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, surprise guests and more."