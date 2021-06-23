Cancel
94% of Nursing Homes Face Staffing Shortages

By Amy Stulick
skillednursingnews.com
 8 days ago

Of 616 nursing homes surveyed by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), 94% said they are experiencing a staffing shortage. Nearly three-fourths of respondents indicated that their workforce situation has worsened compared to 2020, largely due to higher turnover associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Facilities are actively trying to hire across the board, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses (LPNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), dietary staff and housekeeping.

