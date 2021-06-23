94% of Nursing Homes Face Staffing Shortages

LAKELAND – As Marianne McCollum arrives for work each morning, she passes a sign declaring: “HEROES Work Here!”. That sentiment has become almost a cliché at nursing homes and other health-care facilities since the emergence of COVID-19. But McCollum, a certified nursing assistant at the Estates at Carpenters in North Lakeland, says she and her co-workers indeed displayed courage in doing their jobs through the worst of the pandemic.