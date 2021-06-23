Cancel
Movies

Marvel Gives Miles Morales a New Spider-Man Costume

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of their September solicitations, Marvel Comics has confirmed that they're gearing up to celebrate ten years of Miles Morales as Spider-Man and one way they'll do that is with a brand new costume for the hero. According to the solicitations for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 the new costume was designed by Chase Conley and fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will instantly recognize where the root of the new design came from. Just like the Miles in the Oscar-winning animated film, the new Miles costume is more than just a skin-tight onesie and naturally has the hero in his new trademark sneakers. Check it out below!

comicbook.com
