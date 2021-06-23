Batwoman: New Season 2 Finale Poster Released
The CW has released a brand-new poster for Batwoman, in time for the series' Season 2 finale. The poster showcases a new look at the series' ensemble, including Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), the "Bat Team" of Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), as well as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott). While the poster doesn't include some of the buzzed-about elements of the back half of Season 2, including Luke suiting up as Batwing, and the "revamped" version of Kate Kane (Wallis Day), it still teases the major players in this Sunday's finale.comicbook.com