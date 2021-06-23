Batwoman: New Season 2 Finale Poster Released

Tuesday has proved to be a pretty good day for fans of The Suicide Squad, as the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster treated fans to the rather unconventional release of its final trailer. After the new footage was "leaked" across YouTube advertisements on Tuesday morning, the film's cast and crew officially shared the trailer later in the day, and fans have been relishing in all of its twists and turns. If that wasn't enough, Gunn also debuted an epic new poster for the film, which shows the ensemble cast of antiheroes and villains running through the rain, as mini clones of Starro rain down upon them. A big block of text above the cast puts it plainly — "They're dying to save the world." The poster even promotes ways that fans can explore more stories for the cast of characters, plugging both comic shops and DC's official digital comic platform DC Universe Infinite.