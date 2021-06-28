Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naval Academy, MD

Naval Academy Announces Death of Midshipman

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3tel_0adQqx8T00

A US Naval Academy midshipman has passed away, according to an announcement that was made.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a midshipman died last night while on leave away from the Naval Academy," the announcement said. "The cause of death is being investigated."


The Brigade of Midshipman, faculty, staff, and coaches were notified of the midshipman’s death this afternoon. The identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification.


The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center.

#Developing

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
Naval Academy, MD
Government
City
Naval Academy, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Naval Academy#Chaplains#Us Naval Academy#The Naval Academy#The Brigade Of Midshipman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds

Former President Trump 's inner circle and legal experts are bracing for the political and legal fallout of charges being filed against his company as soon as Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization, as well chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. The charges stem from multi-year investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as the New York attorney general's office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices. The court on Tuesday rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July. It said then it did not expect another extension.