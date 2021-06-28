Naval Academy Announces Death of Midshipman

A US Naval Academy midshipman has passed away, according to an announcement that was made.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a midshipman died last night while on leave away from the Naval Academy," the announcement said. "The cause of death is being investigated."





The Brigade of Midshipman, faculty, staff, and coaches were notified of the midshipman’s death this afternoon. The identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification.





The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center.

