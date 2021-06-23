RECIPE: Strawberry Fields Salad

To many American home cooks, stale bread is a waste. But cooks elsewhere in the world see it as an opportunity. From this mindset come delicious bread salads that put simple, store-bought croutons to shame. In Lebanon, day-old pita bread becomes fatteh, a tasty breakfast that includes chickpeas, yogurt, and tahini for a crunchy, velvety salad that’s good any time of day. For our take on the classic Italian panzanella, we mimic the unctuous texture of burrata cheese by soaking balls of mozzarella in cream. And quick-pickled grapes bring pops of tart sweetness to our spin on fattoush, a Levantine chopped salad that mixes broken pita chips with cucumber, romaine, and fresh dill.