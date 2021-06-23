Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

RECIPE: Strawberry Fields Salad

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd some Summer flavor to your salad with Amy Hatton’s recipe for a Strawberry Fields Salad. 4 tablespoons strawberry or raspberry balsamic vinegar. In a jar with a tight-fitting lid add vinegar, honey, oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Put on lid and shake well until the dressing starts to thicken a bit. To serve, put the spinach in a large bowl. Toss with enough of the vinaigrette to coat the spinach. Sprinkle with strawberries, cheese, and almonds. Extra dressing keeps in the fridge for a week.

news4sanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberries#Spinach Salad#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesTelegraph

BBQ lamb skewers with watermelon and feta salad recipe

Serve with a wrap or with some buttered rice, quinoa or buckwheat. For a vegetarian alternative, swap the lamb for roughly chopped portobello mushrooms or aubergines and double the cooking time. Prep time: 20 minutes plus marinating | Cooking time: 10 minutes. SERVES. Four (makes four big skewers or eight...
RecipesBoston Globe

Recipes: 3 salads that give new life to leftover bread

To many American home cooks, stale bread is a waste. But cooks elsewhere in the world see it as an opportunity. From this mindset come delicious bread salads that put simple, store-bought croutons to shame. In Lebanon, day-old pita bread becomes fatteh, a tasty breakfast that includes chickpeas, yogurt, and tahini for a crunchy, velvety salad that’s good any time of day. For our take on the classic Italian panzanella, we mimic the unctuous texture of burrata cheese by soaking balls of mozzarella in cream. And quick-pickled grapes bring pops of tart sweetness to our spin on fattoush, a Levantine chopped salad that mixes broken pita chips with cucumber, romaine, and fresh dill.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Mod Pizza Adds Limited-Time Iggy Pizza and Strawberry Summer Salad to Menu

Mod Pizza adds the new Iggy Pizza and Strawberry Summer Salad as their latest, limited-time "Flash Mob" menu items. The Iggy Pizza comes topped with mozzarella, sharp cheddar, cilantro, taco-spiced sausage, sliced tomatoes, jalapenos, and ranchero sauce. Strawberry Summer Salad features Romaine, mixed greens, gorgonzola, cucumber, pickled red onions, and...
Recipesrecipes.net

Creamy Pasta Salad with Celery Recipe

Creamy pasta salad is made fresher with celery & onions in this quick & simple recipe. Whip this up next time you’re craving something light yet creamy. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente; drain and rinse under cold water to stop cooking. Set aside.
RecipesTelegraph

Roast chicken salad platter with basil oil crème fraîche recipe

This is a well-tempered dish – good hot from the oven, but even better just slightly warm. 4 sprigs of oregano or marjoram (optional) Sprigs of oregano or marjoram (optional) METHOD. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/Gas 7. Lay the chicken legs in a roasting tin and rub with two...
Recipesrecipes.net

Crab, Avocado, and Asparagus Salad Recipe

Toss a quick and easy lunch in this asparagus salad recipe that combines your favorite greens and crabmeat with zesty olive oil-lemon juice dressing. Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil. Fill a bowl with ice water. Cut off 1-inch of asparagus tips and cut each tip in half lengthwise. Using a peeler or mandoline, shave asparagus spears lengthwise.
RecipesTelegraph

Shellfish platter with fennel salad and saffron aïoli recipe

Use whatever seafood you like for this platter, and provide lots of napkins as it’s going to get messy. When you buy the clams, check with the fishmonger if they are ready to cook – follow their instructions for purging if necessary. Prep time: 25 minutes | Cooking time: 15...
Recipesrecipes.net

Tasty Chinois Chicken Salad Recipe

Level up your salad game with Wolfgang Puck’s famous chinois chicken salad recipe. It’s made with crisp veggies tossed in a tangy and sweet dressing. In a blender, mix soy sauce, rice wine, Chinese mustard, egg yolk, honey, sesame paste, chopped ginger, salt and pepper, and chili oil. Blend thoroughly. Slowly add peanut oil. Taste for seasoning.
Recipessixtyandme.com

Get Off the Bottle… of Store-Bought Salad Dressing! (RECIPE)

I am on a mission to get people to stop using bottled salad dressings with their inferior ingredients and sugars and all. You can make your own homemade dressings and store them in the fridge for days or weeks. It’s a great way to get creative in the kitchen. Why,...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

This 10-Minute Tangy Cucumber Avocado Salad Recipe May Be the Best Recipe You Could Make Tonight

"Whoever said 'simple is best' was talking about this chopped salad for sure!" says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "It’s such a simple one, yet it’s also one of the tastiest combos I’ve recently eaten. The crisp fresh cucumbers combined with creamy rich avocado pieces then drizzled in a tangy flavorful homemade dressing. The best thing you could make tonight!"
RecipesNew England Today

Creamy Lemon-Basil Pasta Salad | Recipe Remake

Pasta salads get a bad rap. Too often, they make us think of overcooked noodles and gobs of mayo. But this humble dish remains a picnic classic for a reason: It’s quick to make, easy to travel with, and when it’s good, it’s good. Our creamy, zesty rigatoni salad hits...
RecipesTelegraph

Crab, watercress and mango salad with chive dressing recipe

A light and tasty salad, with omega-3-rich crab. Don’t be afraid to use fruit in a savoury setting. The combination of mango and fish is amazing, and mango has been shown in a few studies to be good for general gut health, probably due to its combination of polyphenols and prebiotic fibres.
RecipesTelegraph

Steak and grain salad with chilli, coriander and mint recipe

We don’t think all meat is bad, but making more room for gut-friendly foods inevitably leaves less room for meat. But beef does contain omega-3 fatty acids. If possible, choose grass-fed beef that has been pastured and farmed responsibly (without the potential for gut-flora-damaging extra antibiotics). Prep time: 15 minutes...
RecipesPosted by
Family Proof

Apple Walnut Salad: Delicious Recipes Worth Cooking

This Apple Walnut Salad takes 5 minutes to make and requires no cooking, only slicing and mixing:. And not only is it deliciously sweet and crunchy, it requires one bowl, one knife, and one fork to make – so very little mess to deal with. This salad works amazingly as...
Recipesrecipes.net

Spicy Caesar Salad Recipe

Made with toasted baguette slices, lean bacon, and lettuce, switch up your usual greens with this caesar salad that’s tossed in a spicy mayo dressing. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Spread the baguette slices on a baking sheet and lightly brush both sides with olive oil. Bake for...