RECIPE: Strawberry Fields Salad
Add some Summer flavor to your salad with Amy Hatton’s recipe for a Strawberry Fields Salad. 4 tablespoons strawberry or raspberry balsamic vinegar. In a jar with a tight-fitting lid add vinegar, honey, oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Put on lid and shake well until the dressing starts to thicken a bit. To serve, put the spinach in a large bowl. Toss with enough of the vinaigrette to coat the spinach. Sprinkle with strawberries, cheese, and almonds. Extra dressing keeps in the fridge for a week.news4sanantonio.com