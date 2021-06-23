Catching up with Perry Mattfeld about the season premiere of 'In the Dark'

Even as Season 7 of The Flash is in full swing, fans of the hit The CW series have already begun looking ahead to the future, with the series' already-greenlit eighth season shrouded in a lot of mystery. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that three of the series' original stars will be returning for those new episodes. Jesse L. Martin (Joe West), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), and Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost) have all reportedly closed new deals with Warner Bros. Television to appear in Season 8, after their contracts were initially set to expire at the end of Season 7. They will join series star Grant Gustin, whose contract reportedly already goes through Season 8.