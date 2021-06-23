Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Catching up with Perry Mattfeld about the season premiere of 'In the Dark'

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been picked up for a fourth season and we are catching you up. The CW hit ‘In the Dark’ is full of action and drama. We talked to Perry Mattfeld about the upcoming season 3 details and how her role has presented some challenges.

news4sanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Dark#Season Premiere#Drama#The Cw#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Rick and Morty' Season 5 premieres

One year after Season 4, "Rick and Morty" is back with Season 5. Rick's nemesis Mr. Nimbus has returned in "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," a take on "My Dinner With Andre." Morty had crash-landed Rick's ship in the ocean, and Mr. Nimbus comes over in an attempt to make peace. Instead, Rick spends the show trying to avoid a war with him.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

In the Dark: Season Three Viewer Votes

Are Murphy and her friends in over their heads in the third season of the In the Dark TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like In the Dark is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of In the Dark here.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere Answers Major Fan Question About Rick's Past

Rick and Morty answered a major question fans had about Rick Sanchez's past with the premiere episode of Season 5! The much anticipated debut of the Adult Swim animated series took things a new step forward for Rick by introducing his nemesis, Mr. Nimbus. But unlike many of the enemies and characters we have seen from Rick's past with the previous four seasons, Mr. Nimbus had an actual impact on Rick as it was clear that Rick was not only agitated at the thought of confronting him but the two of them had a much deeper connection than Rick wanted to admit.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 Trailer: Octavia Spencer & Kate Hudson Team Up To Catch A Killer; Premiere Date Set

“Poppy, I need you to help me. I want to know who murdered my husband,” says Kate Hudson’s Micah to Octavia Spencer’s Poppy in Season 2 of Apple original drama series Truth Be Told. Apple TV+ has unveiled a teaser trailer for the second season of the NAACP Image Award-winning series, starring and executive produced by Spencer. The streamer has set Friday, August 20 for the Season 2 premiere with the first episode, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

His Dark Materials star drops first hints about final season

His Dark Materials season 3 is set to be all-out war, according to James McAvoy. Taking a break from filming, McAvoy videoed in for an interview on The One Show yesterday (June 15), where co-host Ronan Keating asked how it was all coming along. Related: His Dark Materials boss teases...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 2

Hilde’s trying to figure out what killed an entire flock of birds on the Woodruff mansion property. She decides to see Mr. Wargalese, aka Birdman. They take Wargalese to the mansion but the birds have been removed. All they find are feathers. A tree branch breaks through the Lisko’s window...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

In the Dark - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of In the Dark has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'His Dark Materials' begins production on final season

June 22 (UPI) -- Production is underway on His Dark Materials Season 3. The HBO and BBC One series has started filming its third and final season in the United Kingdom, HBO announced in a press release Tuesday. His Dark Materials is based on the Philip Pullman fantasy book series....
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Batwoman Season 2 finale recap: A Purge in Gotham City

Batwoman Season 2 finale, “Power,” Black Mask gives the people of Gotham his masks and endorses anarchy. This is a war, and Gotham’s the loser. The CW show has been all about disparities this season. Black Mask railing against the system because his evil daughter died is ironic. Meanwhile, Tavaroff...
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'In the Dark' Season 3: Who Is in the Cast of the CW Show?

In the Dark season three premieres tonight (Wednesday, June 23) at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. The third series will pick up from the cliff hanger ending of season two which saw Murphy (played by Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) go on the run, leaving Josh behind in their apartment and making a risky call to Max Parish (Casey Deidrick).
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Superman & Lois - Season 2 - Sofia Hasmik Upped To Series Regular

Sofia Hasmik, who recurs as journalist Chrissy Beppo in the CW’s Superman & Lois, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season. Hasmik’s Chrissy Beppo is a journalist at the Smallville Gazette who has a knack for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. For the go-getter with dreams of bigger and better things, a chance encounter with her idol changes her life trajectory.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More

Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of Queen Elizabeth II and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. As the series continued, new story lines were introduced, including the whirlwind romance and messy split between Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. With the show rapidly approaching the modern era, creator Peter Morgan has carefully mapped out the topics covered in the upcoming fifth season.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash Confirms Key Stars to Return for Season 8 on The CW

Even as Season 7 of The Flash is in full swing, fans of the hit The CW series have already begun looking ahead to the future, with the series' already-greenlit eighth season shrouded in a lot of mystery. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that three of the series' original stars will be returning for those new episodes. Jesse L. Martin (Joe West), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), and Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost) have all reportedly closed new deals with Warner Bros. Television to appear in Season 8, after their contracts were initially set to expire at the end of Season 7. They will join series star Grant Gustin, whose contract reportedly already goes through Season 8.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Racked up Massive Streaming Numbers as Season 5, Part 2 Premiered

Those doubting Lucifer's popularity on Netflix are likely eating their words right about now. The dramedy, which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, was infamously canceled by FOX in 2018 due to low ratings and the network's unwillingness to pay more money to Warner Bros. Television. Now, the show is a juggernaut for Netflix upon the premiere of Season 5, Part 2.