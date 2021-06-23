Cancel
Buying Cars

Skip the SUV: You Need a Subaru Outback for Only $15,000

By Chase Bierenkoven
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the epitome of the anti-SUV life: the Subaru Outback. Despite the absurd used market, Outbacks are cheap and plentiful should you be looking to buy, according to a recent study by iseeCars. The model is plentiful because it’s just so damned popular. Even the word “Subaru” conjures images of the lifted station wagon for most consumers. Sure, a few outliers may think more about the excellent WRX/STI models, but to most Americans, a Subaru is an Outback, full stop.

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

