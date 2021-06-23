Skip the SUV: You Need a Subaru Outback for Only $15,000

Generally speaking, midsize sedans and wagons can ultimately be better for a rear-facing child seat because there is more room between seating rows. While an SUV's taller seat may yield comparable leg room, it doesn't do much for car seat room. Not surprisingly, then, the 2022 Subaru Outback is a great choice for families using a rear-facing child seat. And having just made the switch to a gargantuan convertible car seat from an infant seat, I know firsthand you often need every millimeter of space you can get. (And if the driver is tall, it might even result in him needing to sell a beloved car).