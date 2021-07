Not a big fan of the SEC but Mississippi State has great fan support and it was their first NCAA team championship, leaving Tech and Kansas State as the only Power 5 schools who haven't achieved that goal. I think that our chances of finally winning a NCAA team championship are better than KSU's. By the way, Ole Miss won their first NCAA team championship this spring with a women's golf title. Ole Miss also claims a few national football titles like Pitt does. Pitt claims 9 national football titles. Pitt doesn't have a NCAA team championship but their fans get upset when folks say they haven't won one. Too bad bass fishing isn't recognized by the NCAA.