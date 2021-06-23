Cancel
Athens, OH

New board members join Margaret Boyd Scholars Program

By Staff reports
ohio.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisory board members play a critical role in supporting the development, education, and initiatives that shape the future of the Margaret Boyd Scholars Program. Named for the first female graduate from Ohio University, The Margaret Boyd Scholars Program seeks to inspire and encourage undergraduate women to become engaged, confident and connected leaders at Ohio University and beyond. Three faculty and one alumna of the program will join the board beginning this summer.

