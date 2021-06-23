$684,000 contract to extend water main to new water tower earns council OK
The Faribault City Council on Tuesday awarded a contract for a project intended to spark business development on the north side of the community. The council unanimously awarded the contract to extend a water main to Elko New Market-based Ryan Contracting for $684,040. The project includes the extension will run from Acorn Trail to the proposed northwest area water tower. The water tower project is being bid under a separate contract.