Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

$684,000 contract to extend water main to new water tower earns council OK

By SAM WILMES samuel.wilmes@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 9 days ago

The Faribault City Council on Tuesday awarded a contract for a project intended to spark business development on the north side of the community. The council unanimously awarded the contract to extend a water main to Elko New Market-based Ryan Contracting for $684,040. The project includes the extension will run from Acorn Trail to the proposed northwest area water tower. The water tower project is being bid under a separate contract.

www.southernminn.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
City
Elko New Market, MN
City
Elko, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#Public Infrastructure#Water Pressure#The Tower#Drinking Water#Ryan Contracting#Faribault Director#Hwy#The City Council#Daikin Applied##Union Pacific#Asian Buffet#The Police Department#The Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...