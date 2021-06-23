Town hall discusses technology and growing use of internet

The news offerings of public broadcasters have been marked by relative financial stability, while online audio and podcasting audiences have grown over the last decade, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis conducted for its research on the state of the news media. These are among topline findings from “State of the News Media: Newspapers, Public Broadcasting and Audio and Podcasting,” released Tuesday by Pew. The report looks at key audience and economic indicators for various sectors within the U.S. news media.