Town hall discusses technology and growing use of internet
INDIANAPOLIS—Due to the pandemic outbreak, internet access became an essential tool for homes, education, businesses and many more. That's why, on Wednesday, Purdue University partnered with the Future of Tech Commision, a bipartisan group that develops inclusive tech policy agendas, to host a virtual town hall to discuss the ways Hoosiers can have equitable access to the internet as well as the improvement of economic development.