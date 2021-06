Loss invariably affects people on many levels. After the year of COVID-19 losses, many of us need ideas about how to process them. In my previous post, I wrote about experiencing anniversary reactions to the death of a loved one. Anniversary reactions also arise in response to divorce or the end of long-term intimate relationships, or other significant losses such as job loss or an unsettled end to a deep friendship. If you have had such a loss, you may find yourself feeling unexplained negative emotions that seem a lot like depression or anxiety but may be traced back to a time of year when that significant loss occurred. In this post, I continue to discuss anniversary reactions to the loss of a relationship.