We've had a pretty warm June here in Maine. Back on the 8th, we hit 94 degrees. Today and tomorrow we are in the 90's with a Heat index at 100 degrees. As I write this we are at 96 degrees in Portland. The record for today is 98, one of the top 5 HOTTEST days in Portland history. Is all this heat a sign of things to come for the summer? Our friends at the Farmers' Almanac call for a warm and stormy summer, with temperatures above normal. The Farmers' Almanac also prognosticates that the heat will stick around deep into September, so those air conditioners are not going anywhere for a while. The average temperature for June in Portland is 76 degrees. We are WAY over that today. It may not be Top 5, but it certainly is one of the all-time hottest days in Portland!